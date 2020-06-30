Geico, Wreck A Mended Collision team up for SUV donation

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Geico and Wreck A Mended Collision teamed up to donate an SUV to a Hub City nonprofit Tuesday.
Geico donated the car, and Wreck A Mended Collision worked to completely transform it to a like-new condition. The donation was part of the National Auto Body Council’s ‘Recycled Rides’ program.
Officials say the SUV has been entirely redone.
“It’s been a top-notch repair from start to finish, making sure everything is good to go,” said Wreck A Mended Collision Manager Brian Barlow.
The Lighthouse Rescue Mission accepted the keys to the vehicle. Lighthouse is a recovery and transitional facility for mothers and their children located in Hattiesburg.
Lighthouse founder Kenneth Thronson says this SUV will help their mission in a big way.
“It’s really huge for us because we do depend heavily on the public partnering with us and donating to us,” Thronson said. “So, we’re really excited about this vehicle. It’s a vehicle that we’re going to be able to use to take our ladies and children to doctors appointments and things of that nature.”
The employees of Wreck A Mended Collision spent a great deal of time working on the vehicle. They say it is a way to use their talents to give back to the community.
“It’s our way of giving back,” Barlow said. “Unfortunately, we are here all the time. It’s 24/7 with the wrecker and the body shop, so we don’t get to get out and do community service a whole lot. So it’s our way of giving back to the community in an area that we feel that we’re experts at, so we make sure everything is done start to finish.”
Lighthouse officials say they are extremely thankful for the vehicle.
“We were real excited and real thrilled because it’s a vehicle that will definitely be used for the benefit of the families at Lighthouse. And yeah, absolutely, we feel blessed,” said Thronson.
