World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A World War II Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday in the Pine Belt.
John Hosey, also known as Mr. Jack, was born June 29, 1920 in Stringer, MS. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and was assigned to the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet.
Mr. Jack was based out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II. He spent his time in the engineering room of the U.S.S Newell, a destroyer escort ship bound for Europe, for 23 months.
He credits his family, including his late wife, three children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grand children, for helping him reach his 100th birthday.
”Anybody ask me how I made it to 100, start off with Helen, Judy, John Paul, Joe Ann,” said Hosey. “And that’s about it.”
Mr. Jack celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family, and of course, social distancing took place.
Mr. Jack married his late wife, Helen, on May 26, 1944. He says they married in Times Square, but they did not have much of a honeymoon because he had to get back on the Naval ship the next morning.
Although Helen died two years ago, Mr. Jack still has fond memories of their time together, including their engagement story.
“I think she just decided we were going to get married. I said ‘Hey, I don’t know what size ring to get.' She said, ‘Don’t worry about that. I’ll put a string in an envelope and send it to you.’ So that’s what we done and I went to the jewlerer,” Hosey said.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.