‘Today is a good day for Mississippi’: Miss. Legislative Black Caucus celebrates removal of flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday afternoon on the steps of the State Capitol, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus discussed the bill to remove the state flag.
Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, Chair of the Miss. Legislative Black Caucus, spoke at the podium first, saying, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. And what power are we referring to? The power of the Confederacy that perpetuated the flag of 1894, holding its position of prominence in this state until this past Sunday.”
Turner-Ford said “that power” was one of tradition, white-supremacy and held Black people of Mississippi to slavery and as second-class citizens. She said that some of these acts were done in the name of God and Christianity.
She then brought up brave African-Americans of the past, including civil rights leader Medgar Evers, who paved the path for them. She says the death of George Floyd also brought about change as well at statements from local college leaders, religious leaders and business leaders.
“We must acknowledge that all of these acts working in synergy worked to demand change,” Turner-Ford stated. “They worked to touch the power that has upheld this flag that currently flies.”
She says the battle for the flags removal has been fought uphill and that the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, along with others, held the line. She also said that this was a victory for future Mississippians as well.
Rep. Oscar Denton then spoke at the podium, proclaiming that today was a great day in Mississippi. “Someone said sometime that hindsight is twenty-twenty. We gone remember the year of 2020. A lot has happened in 2020. In the middle of a pandemic, we, the legislatures of the state of Mississippi, decided that it was past time to remove the flag.”
He said that many have been asking when the flag would come down and that he said it would happen very soon. He says the legislature has now done their job and it is time for the governor to sign the bill which would officially remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.
Gov. Reeves has said he would sign the bill.
