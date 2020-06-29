Texas man pleads guilty in 2019 Mount Olive murder

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Texas man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer before a Covington County judge Monday.
Brian Douglas Allen was charged in the shooting death of Kristian Bailey, whose body was found on Aug. 29, 2019 in the front yard of a home in Mount Olive hours after Allen fired at sheriff’s deputies and stole a patrol car.
Covington County deputies responded to reports of shots fired near Mount Olive early that morning. When deputies arrived at the scene, Allen began shooting at them before stealing a patrol car.
Allen was taken into custody about six hours later.
Later that afternoon, a tip led deputies to Bailey’s body. Investigators linked Allen to the shooting, believing it to be domestic related.
The next day, Allen was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Under the plea agreement, Allen was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for second-degree murder followed by five years of supervised post-release and five years of unsupervised post-release supervision. Allen was given a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, which will run concurrently with the second-degree murder sentence.
