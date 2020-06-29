Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the low 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today. Highs will be in the low 90s with high humidity and a stray shower possible. Better rain chances will arrive on Thursday and Friday as scattered thunderstorms move into the area. Highs will remain in the mid to low 90s.
Your 4th of July weekend isn’t looking too bad as of now. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few pop-up showers on Independence Day with highs in the low 90s.
