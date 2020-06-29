Jones County man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, heroin

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Jones County man Monday to serve over 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin.
The U.S Attorneys Office announced U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced 33-year-old Matthew Williams to 146 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Prosecutors said Williams and Edgar Leonel Soto-Leon, a man from Mexico in the U.S. illegally, reached an agreement to distribute meth and heroin in May 2019. Williams made contacts and located a buyer for drugs possessed by Soto-Leon.
Williams put Soto-Leon in contact with the buyer, who neither knew was actually an undercover DEA agent. The agent and Soto-Leon reached a price for all the methamphetamine and heroin.
Soto-Leon met the agent on May 2, 2019 near the Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson to provide him with 414.7 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine and 424.2 grams of heroin. They met again the next day in Pearl, where Soto-Leon gave the agent 772.4 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine and 573.4 grams of heroin.
Law enforcement immediately arrested Soto-Leon, and Williams was arrested a few days later. Both were indicted and pleaded guilty before Wingate on Oct. 18, 2019.
Soto-Leon is in federal custody waiting to be sentenced.
The case was investigated by the DEA, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Pearl Police Department, and the Richland Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dave Fulcher.
