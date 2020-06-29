Jones County man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, heroin

Soto-Leon met the agent on May 2, 2019 near the Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson to provide him with 414.7 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine and 424.2 grams of heroin. They met again the next day in Pearl, where Soto-Leon gave the agent 772.4 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine and 573.4 grams of heroin.