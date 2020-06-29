Hattiesburg mayor extends mask order, capacity limits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced an executive order Monday that extended the city’s mask order for another week.
The order comes after Gov. Tate Reeves extended the statewide Safe Return order until 8 a.m. July 6, which is also when the new Hattiesburg executive order will expire. Barker said the city will wait and see what the governor’s office will do before making another decision on future executive orders.
“I think our folks need to prepare that masks are going to be a part of our future for the foreseeable future,” Barker said in a Facebook live.
Barker’s executive order extends the requirement that employees and customers of all essential and nonessential retail must wear masks. Under the order, customers aged 6 years or older must wear a face covering while inside a business, though the order excludes people who have trouble breathing or have a disability or medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask.
The order also extends all capacity limit guidelines for businesses.
Barker pointed out that cases are continuing to rise across the state, including counties surround Forrest County.
“We have to stay the course, because ultimately, a lot of those people around us will come and use our healthcare system if they overrun their facilities,” Barker said. “So, message to you, not because I say do it, but because it’s the right thing to do: Put your mask on when you go out. Take care of yourself, take care of those around you.”
You can view the full executive order here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.