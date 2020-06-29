Grand Paradise Waterpark opens with COVID-19 precautions

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Grand Paradise Waterpark in Collins is back open, but with several COVID-19 precautions.
Visitors now have to have their temperatures checked before entering the park. Owner Steve Pickering say employees are continuously cleaning areas in the park and wearing masks while inside park buildings.
Pickering says the park is doing what it can to make sure the park is a fun and safe experience for everyone.
“Our main priority is making sure we are taking the steps for this,” Pickering said. “Everybody understands. They’re getting used to it, not just here but everywhere else.”
Pickering says the park is also testing employees.
