Death investigation underway in Hattiesburg after reported shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a death Monday night after a reported shooting.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting on McCall Street around 7:15 p.m.
Officers discovered a man dead at the scene when they arrived and began a death investigation.
This is a developing story.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867
