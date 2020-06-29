Death investigation underway in Hattiesburg after reported shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on McCall Street around 7:15 p.m. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | June 29, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 8:46 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a death Monday night after a reported shooting.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting on McCall Street around 7:15 p.m.

Officers discovered a man dead at the scene when they arrived and began a death investigation.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867

