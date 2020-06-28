State Treasurer returns almost $125K in unclaimed property to MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - State Treasurer David McRae returned almost $125,000 in unclaimed property to the State Health Department Friday.
McRae presented a $124,620 check to MSDH, adding to the $7 million found and returned since McRae took office in January, $1.7 million of which was returned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful to the State Treasurer for this fantastic check,” said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “The Mississippi Department of Health has so many acute infrastructure needs just to say operational, so the funds couldn’t come at a better time.”
McRae talks about how exciting it is to bring back nearly $125,000 to help the state’s economy and take the load off of taxpayers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Returning unclaimed property is one way the State Treasury can give Mississippi an economic boost without adding to the financial burden hardworking taxpayers already carry,” said McRae. “We are thrilled to have found and returned nearly $125,000 to the State Health Department at a time when so many families are relying on them for COVID-19 information. Thank you to everyone in the Department who has worked tirelessly to keep Mississippi safe and healthy.”
Unclaimed property is given to the state when banks, credit unions and even retail stores are not able to find the rightful owners, and financial institutions would turn that money over to the state after five years and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is put in charge to find the owner and return the money to them.
Visit treasury.ms.gov, enter your name in the search box and click go to claim unclaimed property.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.