Rainy week ahead for the Pine Belt

Overnight expect partly cloudy and muggy weather with lows in the mid-70s.
On Monday we have a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-70s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a 30 to 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to lower 70s.
Rain chances will increase for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs around 90 Thursday and Friday and in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
