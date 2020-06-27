USM’s Matt Guidry says 2020 season is his last

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A mainstay of Southern Miss baseball for the past five years, Matt Guidry has decided 2020 is his last in a black and gold uniform.
The fifth-year senior announced via Twitter on Friday his intentions to hang up his No. 7 jersey, saying in part, “Though I won’t be competing on the field, Southern Miss baseball will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Twice voted a captain by his teammates, Guidry was batting .313 with a school-record 72-game on-base streak before the Coronavirus pandemic cut the 2020 season short 16 games in.
Helping Oak Grove to the 2014 state championship, the lefty said it was always a dream to play for his hometown school Southern Miss. Guidry was a part of three Conference USA championships and four NCAA regionals with the Golden Eagles.
The second baseman finishes his college career with a .321 batting average, .470 on-base percentage, 19 home runs and 130 runs-batted-in. Guidry graduated last fall with a degree in criminal justice.
He joins Alex Nelms as the two USM seniors to forego their final seasons of eligibility. Nelms, also named a team captain this season, plans to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center this fall.
