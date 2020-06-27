5th PRCC women’s basketball player signs with 4-year college

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College women’s basketball player Olivia Mosley is headed to the next level.
The sophomore recently signed to continue her education at Stillman College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Mosley became the fifth Wildcat from the 2019-20 class to sign with a four-year institution, joining Jakia Harper (Tougaloo College), Shania Wright (South Carolina State University), Mychala "Pooh" Linzy (McNeese State University) and Alanna Smith (Delta State University).
“We are excited to send another Wildcat to the next level.,” PRCC coach Scotty Fletcher said in a statement. “It’s a great honor to witness a player come to your program and achieve their dreams through hard work and sacrifice. Like the many before her who have also signed and went on to play at the next level, we are excited for Libby and her family.”
Mosley helped PRCC advance to consecutive Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ postseason tournaments the past two seasons.
As a freshman, Mosley started 18 of 25 games, averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, Mosley appeared in all 24 games for PRCC, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
“Libby came to us from a great high school program that values hard work and effort,” Fletcher said. “She was a consistent player for us and very valuable within our program. I witnessed a lot of growth from Libby and believe her best basketball is ahead of her.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.