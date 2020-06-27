Reeves says he’ll sign bill to change Mississippi flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wrote Saturday morning that he would sign a bill to change the state flag.
In a Saturday morning statement that appeared on Twitter and Facebook, Reeves said that the time had come and that if the state Legislature passed a bill this weekend to change the Mississippi flag, he would sign it.
“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag,” Reeves wrote. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”
Mississippi’s flag, which features a Confederate emblem in its design, has generated controversy for decades. The debate has ramped up over the past month, and the Legislature is in session this weekend to consider retiring the current flag in favor of a yet-to-be-decided new one.
Reeves said much work still would need to be done following any change in a flag.
“We should not be under any illusion that a vote in the Capitol is the end of what must be done—the job before us is to bring the state together and I intend to work night and day to do it,” Reeves said.
“It will be harder than recovering from tornadoes, harder than historic floods, harder than agency corruption, or prison riots or the coming hurricane season—even harder than battling the coronavirus.
“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can.
“No matter where you are... I love you, Mississippi.”
