Overnight humidity exected for Pine Belt

Expect partly cloudy and humid weather overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
On Sunday there is a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.
Monday looks quite similar with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
Rain chance may increase somewhat for Thursday into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will remain in the lower 70s.
