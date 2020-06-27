Number of soldiers training at Shelby to increase in the coming weeks

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The number of soldiers who’ll be training at Camp Shelby will be increasing over the next few weeks after a travel ban was put into place by the Department of Defense will come to an end.
The travel ban was put into effect at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and will be ending on June 30.
After that date, National Guard and Reserve units will be free to travel to training sites like Camp Shelby to fulfill their summer annual training requirements.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn says thousands of soldiers from Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Puerto Rico will train at the post from July through October.
“(We’ll have) over 7,000 here in July, over 8,000 soldiers here in August, right now, we’re looking at right at between 4,000-5,000 for September. The next four months, we’ll be really, really busy,” said Ginn.
And Ginn says the post has procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Social distancing, taking soldiers’ temperatures, putting measures in place where if soldiers are symptomatic while they’re training here, to make sure they’re separated,” Ginn said.
He also said a Texas airborne regiment will train at the post in August and a Louisiana brigade combat team will train at Camp Shelby in October.
