Jones ranked 7th in preseason JUCO football poll

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones College Bobcats will enter the 2020 football season as the nation’s seventh-ranked junior college team, according to Street & Smith’s College Football Preview magazine.
JC head football coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats are coming off a 7-3 season, third straight playoff appearance and Top 10 finish. Also, 26 players off last year’s roster will be suiting up for Division I programs this fall.
Jones had 14 players named to JCGridiron.com’s Preseason Watch Lists, including nine from a defense that held opponents to national-low 11.8 points per game last year.
Street & Smith pegged reigning national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as the magazine’s preseason No. 1.
Other members of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges that landed in the Top 25 included Jones (seventh), Northwest Community College (11th), East Mississippi Community College (13th), Hinds Community College (18th) and East Central Community College (21st).
The poll included both National Junior College Athletic Association and California schools.
Street & Smith’s College Football Preview magazine currently is on sale at newsstands across the country.
Jones tentatively will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The first home game for the Bobcats is set for Sept. 10 against East Central.
