Grab & Go meals, produce giveaway at Ward 5 Day in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Ward 5 put on its Grab & Go meals today to give back to the community.
The event was held at 301 Barry Street in Hattiesburg where you could get a hot dog and fries, and then pick up a fruit bag to-go.
Vegetables were contributed by the Farmer’s Market Association out of Sheeplo, MS. Supervisors Sharon Thompson and Roderick Woullard combined their vegetables with Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown’s Grab & Go meals. Walker Boy catered the food, hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries.
“The Lord put it on my heart awhile back to do a free curbside day and it just so happen that Supervisor Woullard and Supervisor Thompson were doing a vegetable box giveaway and fruit giveaway,” said Brown “So we just put it together as a little day of community service. We just combined the events. We did some voter registration forms and we passed out some masks and some juices and some waters and some chips.”
“What we’re having today is a vegetable giveaway to the community and we are having a drive-thru because of the COVID-19 crisis. Tonya Leflore is our coordinator and our vegetables are being contributed by the Farmer’s Association out of Sheeplo Mississippi.“ said Thompson.
The event was from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
