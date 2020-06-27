2 arrested in Saturday morning Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg residents were arrested in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting that sent six people to a local hospital.
Maxine Santee, 30, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Cornelius Bowman, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both were arrested at the scene, Zo’s Corna, 104 J.C. Killingsworth Drive, and taken to the Forrest County Jail.
In a release, Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said HPD responded to a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m., and arriving at the scene, found a 35-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.
During the investigation, HPD discovered that five other individuals had arrived at a local hospital in personal vehicles seeking treatment for injuries received during the incident.
None of the six injuries were considered life-threatening.
Moore said the investigation was on-going.
