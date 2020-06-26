Wayne County School District officials mull reopening

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County School officials say they will be meeting in the coming weeks to discuss plans to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district will be closely following the Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines when classes do eventually start.
This will include using hand sanitizer, taking temperatures and using social distancing measures.
A hybrid-schedule may be adopted in order to help students as they get back into the routine of attending their classes.
The Mississippi Department of Education will be meeting next week to offer its guidance to districts across the state on how to deal with absenteeism.
