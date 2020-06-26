Suspect identified in Simpson Co. double homicide

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Simpson County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect in a double homicide from earlier this month.
Two teens were found shot and killed at a home on Boswell Lofton Road on June 8. A third person, 24-year-old Jarvis Loftin, was also injured in the shooting.
Friday, deputies identified Cody Hall as the suspect for this crime. He’s wanted on two counts of capital murder and five counts of armed robbery.
Officials believe he may be in the Gulfport area.
Hall is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department.
