Saharan Dust arrives in Pine Belt, stray showers possible

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. The Saharan Dust will be worst today. The dust will continue to blanket the Pine Belt under a thick haze. Air quality will be low again today. Highs will top out into the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
This weekend won’t be too bad with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low 90s. The Saharan Dust will clear out by Sunday and into Monday.
Next week will be warm with highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of a few splash-and-dash afternoon storms.
