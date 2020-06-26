Saharan Dust arrives in Pine Belt, stray showers possible

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. The Saharan Dust will be worst today. The dust will continue to blanket the Pine Belt under a thick haze. Air quality will be low again today. Highs will top out into the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.