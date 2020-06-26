Marion Co. corrections officer loses home to fire

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County correctional officer lost her home and belongings in a house fire Thursday.
Lashundra Magee and her four kids, ages 13, 7, 6 and 2, are in need of donations. The Marion County Regional Correctional Facility is collecting donations for the family.
One official was with Magee when she got the call that her house was in flames. She said the family is in need of everything.
“We’ve been taking up donations, money, clothes, food, hygiene,” said Capt. Tenesha Martin. “Anything anyone is willing to donate. Everything. Only thing they had was the clothes they had on. Only thing she had was her work uniform, which she was in when I took her to her home to see it in flames. Nothing could have been salvaged at all.”
