Hattiesburg High School holds modified graduation amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Hattiesburg High School still got the chance to walk across the stage at graduation, but with a bit of a twist.
It wasn’t the usual packed stands you typically see at graduations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but students were happy to get their diplomas.
“It feels good, I’m done, I’m out of here, I got it,” said Jaheim Mcintyre.
Students looked back on their time as a Tiger.
“I’m gonna miss all my teachers,” said Shamya Meeks.
“Soccer, I played soccer for my 10th to 12th grade year and my favorite teacher, Mr. Woods, since he helped me get through my senior year since I had senioritis,” said Tia Mingo.
“Being with the band, we had a band director, David Walker, he was the best band director,” said Jamiyah Sha’rae Nelson. “He was like a second dad and he always took us on fun trips and stuff.”
The final three months of school were not what these students expected due to COVID-19 closures.
“It was weird because me, I’m like a hands-on learner,” Mcintyre said. “I like to ask questions and it was hard in the beginning, but I got through it.”
And even the graduation felt a bit different.
“It was thrilling, shocking, it wasn’t as exciting as I thought it would be compared to being here as the Read Green Coliseum, but it was still an experience,” said Sha’rae Nelson.
