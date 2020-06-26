Gov. Reeves extends safe return order to July 6

"The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "We're taking every step possible at the state-level to protect public health, but we can't do it alone. The only way through this pandemic is together. I urge my fellow Mississippians to do their part to help limit transmission in their communities and take care of each other."