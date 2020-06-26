Gov. Reeves extends safe return order to July 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With the number of COVID-19 cases swelling in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order Friday extending his safe return order by another week.
The order extends current social distancing guidelines and restrictions through 8 a.m. on July 6.
Over the past three days, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
Thursday set a single-day record for the state with nearly 1,100 new cases reported.
"The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "We're taking every step possible at the state-level to protect public health, but we can't do it alone. The only way through this pandemic is together. I urge my fellow Mississippians to do their part to help limit transmission in their communities and take care of each other."
Under the extended order, group gatherings where social distancing is possible are limited to no more than 50 people in an indoor setting and no more than 100 people in an outdoor space.
Gatherings where social distancing is not possible are limited to no more than 20 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors.
The order also details guidelines businesses and public facilities must follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
