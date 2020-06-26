Forrest County supervisors hold vegetable box giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County supervisors Rod Woullard and Sharon Thompson have organized a vegetable box giveaway for Saturday afternoon.
It begins at 1:30 on 301 Barry Street at The First Tee in Hattiesburg.
Anyone in the county is welcome to come, but the supervisors do ask that those who attend stay in their car.
“We’ve worked with all the districts in Forrest County to make sure that the people in the county as well as the city have access to these boxes,” Woullard said.
“We’ve worked in every district, we’ve provided boxes to them so they can also distribute to their people,” he added.
