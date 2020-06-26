Easter Sunday tornado recovery continues in Jefferson Davis Co.

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - As recovery efforts continue in Jefferson Davis County, R3SM of Hattiesburg is lending a helping hand by assisting with unmet needs as many families are still feeling the impacts of Easter Sunday’s deadly tornado.
R3SM partnered up with L.L. Roberts United Methodist Church to try and reach those in need.
“We did just view as far as sight assessments today, we will be doing some more of those within the community as well,” said R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh. “In total, we received almost 200 houses that were impacted in some way. Thankfully, some people won’t need any assistance recovering, but there are some people that still do.”
L.L. Roberts United Methodist Church is also restoring hope in the community.
Every Friday since May, congregation members have handed out food for people dealing with job loss due to COVID-19 or to families still rebuilding from tornado damages.
“We started it on Facebook the first time and it has doubled like every time since we were even scheduled to start,” said congregation member Lisa Blount.
The food boxes are made possible through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Tornado relief efforts started in the basement of L.L. Roberts United Methodist two days after the Easter tornado, where clothing, food, household items and baby items are available for those who need them.
Meal distribution through the church is getting an extension through the month of August.
If you are a resident of Jefferson Davis County and you need assistance with storm damage you can reach out at pinebeltfoundation.org.
