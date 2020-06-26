Clinic offers services to Miss. transgender community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nurse practitioner Stacie Pace has opened a transgender exclusive telemedicine clinic in Hattiesburg.
“It is horrible, the lack of access these people have, across the nation, to just basic health care really,” Pace said.
Spectrum: The Other Clinic specializes in Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy.
Pace says she wanted to do something to help the transgender community in the state.
“After talking to several transgender folks in the community, it seemed to me that the greatest need for them was access to hormones,” Pace said. “I never realized how difficult it is for them to find someone willing to prescribe hormones to them.”
Pace officially opened the clinic last November and says it’s slowly continuing to grow.
“I’m here to help them,” Pace said. “I’m not here to be like, ‘Oh, I’m a business owner trying to make money.' That’s not my goal at all. This is something I never thought I could find.”
The clinic is currently offering telemedicine and upon request, in-office appointments.
Pace will serve any transgender person within the borders of Mississippi ages 18 and older.
