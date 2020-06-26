Camp Shelby training unit hosting two change of command ceremonies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Army brigade that oversees and validates the training of National Guard and Reserve forces at Camp Shelby has some new leadership within its ranks.
Two of the 177th Armored Brigade’s five battalions at the post have new commanders.
In a ceremony Friday morning, Lt. Col. Jen Etters assumed command of the 3rd Battalion, 315th Engineer Battalion.
She takes over for Lt. Col. James Palmer, who commanded that unit for two years.
Friday afternoon, another change of command ceremony is planned for the 1st Battalion, 305th Infantry Regiment.
The 177th is preparing for a busy period of summer training at Camp Shelby, which will begin in about two weeks with the arrival of the Mississippi National Guard’s 155th Armored Brigade.
That unit will undergo several weeks of intensive training as part of a possible future overseas deployment.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.