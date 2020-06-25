Wayne County Animal Rescue to build permanent shelter

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new nonprofit organization has formed to help stray animals in Wayne County, which is seeing quite a lot of popularity with area residents and local officials.
Wayne County Animal Rescue was formed back in March with the health, safety and welfare of animals in mind.
Through generous donations, the group can now build a permanent structure on an acre of land which was provided for them located at 7995 Highway 84 East.
Since forming, they have sheltered and treated over 30 dogs and puppies with about half of those being adopted out.
Kathy Wyvonne Mills, founder of Wayne County Animal Rescue, says the need is great and they can use all the help they can get.
“We see animals that are abused, we see animals that are thrown out which become strays,” she said. “We have funds to pour a 30-by-30 concrete slab which will house at least 20 adult dogs, we need people-power, manpower, we need help in getting that done.”
While the group can always use manpower, monetary donations are much needed as well in order to continue these services.
If you’re interested in helping Wayne County Animal Rescue, you can visit their Facebook page or donate to their account at the Waynesboro Animal Clinic.
They are also in need of pet supplies such as food, bedding, wormers, flea and tick treatment as well as leashes, collars and dog crates.
Foster parents are also welcomed.
Wayne County Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) organization and your donations may be tax deductible.
