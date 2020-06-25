USM AD Jeremy McClain talks state flag, Coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeremy McClain graduated from Delta State in 1999 – where he played baseball.
He returned to Cleveland in 2007 to serve as the Athletic Director and eventually joined Southern Miss in the same capacity in 2019.
McClain has seen how the state flag pays an economic toll on Mississippi. It will continue to do so if universities like Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are unable to host certain sporting events and tournaments. The NCAA, Southeastern Conference and Conference USA all took a stand last week – prohibiting all championship events in Mississippi until the Confederate emblem is removed from the flag. USM is scheduled to host the C-USA baseball tournament in 2022.
In an interview with WDAM on Wednesday, McClain talked about USM’s stance on the state flag (which hasn’t been flown on campus since 2015), how university leaders and student-athletes can influence Mississippi lawmakers and what challenges the athletic department faces this fall amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.