Tim’s Two Cents: Jefferson Davis County AD/football coach Lance Mancuso

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jefferson Davis County High School football coach Lance Mancuso.
Mancuso and his teams have won seven state championship rings since his arrival in Bassfield 13 years ago.
In is his first 11 seasons, he guided the Bassfield High School Yellowjackets to five state titles. Then, after Bassfield and Prentiss high schools were merged to create JDC, the Jaguars have won a pair of state crowns in their first three years of existence.
Mancuso talks about last year’s remarkable run, when the Jaguars started 2-6 only to rip off eight consecutive wins, including a 25-15 victory over Noxubee County High School in the 2019 Class 3A state title game.
Mancuso also talked about the potential impact of a spring practice lost to the coronavirus, what the fall might bring and navigating through one of the toughest regions in the state, Region 8-3A.
