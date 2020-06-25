Three Miss. students selected as 2020 HBCU White House Competitiveness Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2020 White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will include three students from Mississippi.
Two of the students are from Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and one student is from Alcorn State University (ASU).
MVSU’s students are Remeya Ganesh of Toronto, Canada, and Chyna Sawyers of London, England.
ASU’s student is Emmanuella Kyllians of Nigeria, Africa.
They are 3 of 44 students from 33 HBCUs selected for the White House Initiative.
Scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, campus and civic involvement, and entrepreneurial ethos.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said, “these exemplary students have excelled inside the classroom and out and have successfully met the unprecedented challenges to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they continue their academic careers and prepare for future continued success.”
Johnathan Holifield, executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, added, “I am simply thrilled to recognize the 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars. These students are fine examples of the talent and boundless vitality found at America’s HBCUs. This recognition heightens expectations for scholars to continue making meaningful contributions to our nation. I am confident they will deliver.”
The Competitiveness Scholars are comprised of undergraduate, graduate, professional students, and international students from various academic backgrounds. The 2020 scholars were selected from among several highly distinguished HBCU students.
