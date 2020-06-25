Sen. Wicker on state flag: ‘Difficult but necessary change’

By Jacob Gallant | June 25, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker added his name to the growing list of people calling for a new state flag.

Wicker tweeted his support for adopting a “new and unifying flag.”

Wicker is also pushing for a design with the state seal on it, something several lawmakers have began pushing for in the wake of growing pressure to remove the current flag.

Former Governor Phil Bryant is another calling for the same design with the seal that has the words “In God We Trust.”

