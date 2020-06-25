Scattered thunderstorms to move in this afternoon

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. A raincoat or umbrella will be a must-have accessory today as scattered thunderstorms move through later this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Rain chances will become more spotty for tomorrow and into the weekend. That will allow our highs to go back into the low 90s.
Next week will be warm with highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of a few pop-up afternoon storms.
