New Hattiesburg book store opens amid pandemic

“Allison always wanted to own a bookstore since she was 6 years old,” Little said. “She wanted to have a place where her friends would never leave. My wife wanted a place to make Hattiesburg a little more beautiful, she wanted to give to Hattiesburg in the artistic scene. I selfishly wanted to create a community of readers and writers. So I am a writer, so I want to be able to write better and I want to help others write better.”