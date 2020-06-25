New Hattiesburg book store opens amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 didn’t stop one new business from opening in downtown Hattiesburg. If you want a good book to read, this might be the place for you.
Coffee, beer and books are what The Author Shoppe is offering to those who want an all-around experience of Hattiesburg.
Co-owner Murph Little explained how COVID-19 made an impact on the business.
“Hubfest was supposed to be March 28th, that was supposed to be our trial run and try to get the doors open,” Little said. “So 20,000 people that are supposed to be walking downtown would be able to be introduced to the store. But COVID. So instead, we opened up May 8th.”
The owners of the Author Shoppe are Allison Chestnut, Murph, and wife Erin Little.
Murph breaks down the reason behind the opening of the shop.
“Allison always wanted to own a bookstore since she was 6 years old,” Little said. “She wanted to have a place where her friends would never leave. My wife wanted a place to make Hattiesburg a little more beautiful, she wanted to give to Hattiesburg in the artistic scene. I selfishly wanted to create a community of readers and writers. So I am a writer, so I want to be able to write better and I want to help others write better.”
Little used one word to describe the new business.
“Home. I live in our apartment, its actually connected to the building,” Little said. “I hope a lot of people, especially when Southern Miss and William Carey, go Crusaders, arrive again that they feel like this is a place where they are home.”
The Author Shoppe is also offering a Podcast studio available now for use. The studio charge is $10 to $15 dollars an hour.
The business is also offering art for sale that were made by local artists.
The store is planning on having its formal grand opening mid-August
