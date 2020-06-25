Jones College announce plans for Fall 2020 semester

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has recently put into place several changes and plans for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic for the Fall 2020 semester.
The College Board of Trustees at Jones College has approved a new modified academic calendar to protect students and employees from the impact of a possible fall wave of COVID-19.
JC will start its fall semester early on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, and classes will finish before Thanksgiving, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
“It is of the utmost importance to protect our students, employees and visitors at Jones College to the best of our abilities,” said JC President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “We believe that by adapting our 2020-2021 Academic Calendar to being and end earlier than is traditional, we are providing the best option possible for on-campus learning and living.”
To go along with the new academic calendar, JC’s Office of Instructional Affairs put together a new option for students to provide components of hybrid learning in a workable course structure to give them an option of attending classes in-person, online or both.
Hyflex, the new format that was made by Chief Marketing Officer at JC, Dr. Fineé Ruffin, will give students the flexibility they need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Office of Instructional Affairs is working hard to address higher education demands in a new educational landscape. Expanding our hybrid course model into the Hyflex model allows students to make healthy choices while continuing toward their goal of college completion,” said Ruffin.
Faculty members have prepared each in-person course to have a matching online element to address a variety of needs.
JC will continue to offer fully online courses through the Mississippi Virtual Community College to offer students opportunities for easy scheduling and limited personal contact requirements. JC MSVCC online course will start Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, and end Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
“In addition to beginning the semester, early and ending early, students will continue to access Student Services both in-person and virtually. Services include advisement, tutoring, counseling and the Jones College mobile health clinic will also be available,” said Ruffin.
Signs will be posted throughout campus to help students, employees and visitors to understand and obey CDC standards and serve as reminders to wash hands often, wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of six feet from others.
Daily health checks will be required for all students, employees and visitors, and they will involve daily temperature readings and a brief health questionnaire. A campus-related contact screening will be required for those impacted by COVID-19. Also, individuals will be asked to resist community meeting spaces.
New, flexible tuition finance options will be made available to students this fall as JC wants to offer affordable tuition with flexible payment options and no upfront costs for enrollment, along with students being able to discuss tuition and financial aid with their academic counselor through text, email or virtual appointments.
New students can learn more about JC through the virtual summer orientation offered through their JC Canvas Learning System online tool assisted by the Office of Student Affairs.
