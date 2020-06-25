Grab-and-go lunches to be distributed Saturday in Hattiesburg’s Ward 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown and other community leaders will come together this Saturday to distribute free grab-and-go lunches at 301 Barry Street.
The lunch begins at 2 p.m. and will feature hamburgers, hot dogs and juice.
Voter registration forms will also be available at the event.
The food was donated by various people around the community.
Walker Boy Catering will be donating their time to do all the cooking.
