Forrest General names DAISY Award winner for June

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General named this month’s DAISY Award recipient Tuesday.
ICU nurse Jessica Parsons was recognized for how she showed her clinical skills and compassionate care, as well as serve as a role model in the nursing community.
Brandon Brazzel, BSN, RN, Patient Care manager, ICU/CCU, speaks about how Parsons goes above and beyond in her job.
“If anyone ever needs anything, she’s one of the first ones to jump up and go help,” said Brazzel. “Her eagerness to serve other has been very instrumental with the COVID-19 patients we’ve had.”
Parsons graduated from Oak Grove High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she entered their nursing program.
Since she has started working for FGH, Parsons has always worked in the ICU.
Brazzel mentions that Parsons has always been a leader to those she works with at FGH.
“We think she does a phenomenal job every single day. Our community is very blessed to have someone like her,” said Brazzel.
Established in 1999, The DAISY Foundation was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes in California in his honor after he died from complications of an auto-immune disease.
During his eight-week hospital stay, Barnes’ family were impressed by the care and compassion nurses showed to all of them.
FGH is a partner of the DAISY Award and recognizes its nurses every month. Nurses are nominated by patients and family members, as well as other healthcare professionals.
Winners are selected by a board of healthcare workers and are recognized at a public ceremony in their unit, where they will receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture, entitled, “A Healer’s Touch,” handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
