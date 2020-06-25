2 accused of helping murder suspect hide from law enforcement

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - We now have more details on the arrest of a man authorities say shot and killed another man early Wednesday morning in Seminary.
Charles Chevalier, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at a rural home in western Simpson County.
Covington County deputies made the arrest with assistance from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department.
Chevalier was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Braxton Lott, 27, who died at Covington County Hospital. Lott was shot once in the chest around 1:30 a.m. at a mobile home on Woodbridge Lane.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Chevalier was found hiding in a vehicle outside the home in Simpson County.
Perkins said two other people at that residence were also arrested.
Terry Graham and Hannah Shelnutt were charged with one count each of hindering prosecution for allegedly hiding Chevalier at the home.
Perkins said Chevalier left the murder scene Wednesday morning in a Toyota SUV. That vehicle and the alleged murder weapon were found at another home in Prentiss.
Perkins said tips from several residents helped lead to Chevalier’s arrest.
