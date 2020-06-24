Scattered thunderstorms around the Pine Belt area

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid 70s. A raincoat or umbrella will be a must have accessory today as several rounds of thunderstorms move through the area this morning and this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue on Thursday as well, so it will be a smart idea to keep your raincoat nearby. Highs will top out into the mid 80s.
Rain chances will become more spotty for Friday and into the weekend. That will allow our highs to go back into the low 90s.
Next week will be warm with highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few pop-up afternoon storms.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.