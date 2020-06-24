R3SM partnering with Jefferson Davis, Covington counties to help tornado victims

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg-based organization that helps with disaster recovery is now working with groups in Jefferson Davis and Covington counties to assist families after the Easter Sunday tornadoes two months ago.
Recover, Rebuild, Restore South Mississippi (R3SM) met with the Jefferson Davis Long Term Recovery Committee in Prentiss Wednesday morning.
That group formed after the deadly April 12 tornadoes to help with recovery in that county.
The group says about 200 families may need some sort of assistance.
“It is a permanent expansion (to work with Jefferson Davis and Covington counties), said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM. “I like to say the more players, the better, so we’re there to walk along side them to get them strengthened and just support the community in whatever way possible.”
“You’ve got people in the community who want to help, they just don’t know how to help,” said Jessie Holloway, president of the Jefferson Davis Long Term Recovery Committee. “And you’ve got people coming in like (R3SM) who know how to go about getting the job done and be able to use the ability we have in our own communities to further our own cause.”
Creagh says it may take about two years to finish recovery efforts in Jefferson Davis County.
