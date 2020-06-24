Petal Skate Park vandalized; temporarily closes

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to city officials, Petal Skate Park on Hillcrest Loop was vandalized over the weekend, prompting its closure for the week.
Damage to a door, toilet paper dispensers as well as hand towel dispensers is estimated to be around $500.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Petal Police Department.
New security measures have been put in place and plans are for the park to reopen on Friday.
Petal Skate Park is a feature attraction for skateboarders from the Pine Belt as well as other states.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.