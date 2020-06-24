MDE offers flexibility to reopen schools

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education suspended several policies recently to allow school districts flexibility to open for the 2020-21 school year while dealing with the impact of COVID-19.
Petal School District Superintendent Matthew Dillon said even with that flexibility, districts are in a wait-and-see situation with the coronavirus looming over the start of a new school year.
Even so, he said his district is working hard every day to open as safely as possible.
“We are sitting here six weeks out from the start of school for our teachers and about six weeks out from the start of school for our students,” Dillon said.
Dillon was part of the nine-member team that worked with the MDE on the key issues districts needed to address to reopen schools. Dillon said for his district, starting this new school year involves health officials.
“Like for today, I was dealing with two different meetings with health care officials gathering as much information as possible, doing that on a daily basis to collect and gather as much information to be best prepared,” Dillon explained.
The best preparation includes the suspension of only a normal school opening and the choice of three scheduling options for operating schools: traditional, virtual or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. Dillion said his goal is a traditional school start.
“We have multiple contingency plans that we are looking at, but it’s much like a wait-and-see pattern of what’s going to happen moving forward, what guidance and consideration we’ll get leading all the way up to the start of school,” Dillon said.
No matter how school opens, Dillon said the district is putting the safety and well-being of the faculty, staff and students first and foremost.
