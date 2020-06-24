Information needed after convenience store shooting in Hattiesburg Tuesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information after a shooting took place at a convenience store Tuesday night.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting at the Family Quick Stop at 1107 Franklin Street just after 9:30 p.m.
Officers found out that an individual entered the store, displayed a handgun demanding money and shot at the store employee, and then fled the scene.
The store employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment on his injuries, which is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP if you have any information on the incident.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.