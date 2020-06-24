Hattiesburg man sentenced for meth trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man will be serving time in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 36-year-old Juan Carlos Brewster to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Prosecutors said Brewster sold 224 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine to a person on Feb. 11, 2019. He was indicted on Sept. 25, 2019, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 30.
The case was part of Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
