Construction begins for Rhinehart Square in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is underway for a new city park in Waynesboro.
Rhinehart Square is located on the corner of Station and Court streets in the city.
Crews are currently busy removing debris from the land where it will be located.
The new park will feature amenities such as benches, picnic tables and a green space with trees and lighting.
Emily Cooley, with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, says they have raised about $70,000 for the project so far, but there’s plans for future fundraisers for a community pavilion to be added to the project.
“We’re still looking to probably need about 40,000 more dollars to finish our community pavilion that will be an area that will be kind of like a stage, can be used for all sorts of different things such as our ‘Whistle Stop Festival,’” she said. “Also, we want to put a real nice fence around the area just to kind of complete the project, so we will still have fund raising that we’ll keep doing until this is finished.”
The land donation was made by the Rhinehart family last year in memory of their parents who ran a business at that location for years.
