Bok Homa Casino enhances safety measures before reopening

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - While many casinos across Mississippi are now open, Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville remains closed.
The casino closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then, major steps have been taken in preparation for its reopening, like adding thermal temperature scanners to the casino entrance.
“The device itself will record the temperature from the outside to the temperature on the inside and will also check the heat from the neck to the face and it give us a read out of the temperature,” Pearl River Resort Director of Security Faron Gardner said. “Anything 100.4 or above, that’s going to get our attention.”
The casino also plans to install a Trane UV Light Air Cleaning System.
“It will take about 99.9 percent of all pathogens out of the system, including things like measles and everything else, the flu, common flu,” Pearl River Resort Chief Information Officer William Burtch said.
Table games will be limited to a certain number of players.
“You’ll see circles on the floor so you’ll know exactly where to stand so we can maintain our social distancing guidelines and keep everybody safe,” Pearl River Resort Director of Table Games Neal Atkinson said.
Cleaning machines will also be used to disinfect all gaming chips. In addition to their sanitation protocols, the casino has removed several chairs from slot machines.
“We’re going to have every other machine out of order, so we have some space in between the guest so they’ll be comfortable and safe,” Pearl River Resort Director of Slot Operations Kristine Walker said.
In the sportsbook area, social distancing placards have been placed.
“We’ve added two additional kiosks so we can have the capacity with plexiglass dividers,” Atkinson said. “We’re going to really advocate that people use their mobile app cause that’s the guaranteed way to be safe and to socially distance. That’s the easiest way to make a bet when you’re on the Bok Homa property.”
The casino will also be using an electrostatic spray technology to disinfect surfaces throughout the facility.
“We have actually put in over $600,000 worth of technology between our three properties; Golden Moon, Silver Star and right here at Bok Homa Casino,” Pearl River Resort Director of Public Relations Erica Moore said. “We’re taking this very seriously and we’re going to make sure that this is one of the safest place that our guest can choose to come and play.
Bok Homa Casino is requiring facemasks for associates and has added additional hand sanitizer stations around the property. No date has been set for their reopening.
