‘Armed’ murder suspect wanted in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search is on for a man wanted for murder in Covington County.
Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Charles Chevalier, also known as Biloxi Gee and Biloxi George, is a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the Seminary area.
Chevalier is wanted on a charge of murder and is believed to be armed, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was last seen driving a dark colored 2020 Toyota RAV4 possibly with a Kentucky license plate.
If you see Chevalier or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or call your local law enforcement agency.
