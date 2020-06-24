‘Armed’ murder suspect wanted in Covington Co.

Charles Chevalier, also known as Biloxi Gee and Biloxi George, is wanted for murder. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Thies | June 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 10:36 AM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search is on for a man wanted for murder in Covington County.

Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Charles Chevalier, also known as Biloxi Gee and Biloxi George, is a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the Seminary area.

Chevalier is wanted on a charge of murder and is believed to be armed, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen driving a dark colored 2020 Toyota RAV4 possibly with a Kentucky license plate.

Charles Chevalier was last seen driving a dark colored 2020 Toyota RAV4. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

If you see Chevalier or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or call your local law enforcement agency.

