Work continues on Evelyn Gandy interchange

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation says progress on the Evelyn Gandy interchange is on schedule, thanks to good weather in the area.
Work is currently underway on the west frontage road area and paving for the project will begin within several weeks.
Crews are busy installing culverts and doing the necessary dirt work for the project.
Once the asphalt is down, traffic will be diverted to the new ramps so the old ones can be removed.
Mason Key, District Area Engineer for MDOT, says the project is being built with motorist in mind.
“What we will be installing new is for traffic coming from Petal going to Hattiesburg,” Key said. “We’ll have a loop that they’ll be able to use where they don’t have to turn across oncoming traffic We’re also constructing two new frontage roads to help get traffic from Eatonville Road to River Road and from Highway 42 (Evelyn Gandy) to River Road as well.”
The $24 million project will improve traffic flow and make driving in the area safer and is expected to be completed by spring 2021.
